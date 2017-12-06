Astonishingly, Indian Supreme Court stayed a nationwide ban imposed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s government on cow slaughtering. It provoked outcry in many States. Although, India claims a secular state, yet besides a lot of other anti-minority/humanity steps, ban on slaughtering of cow also, exposed her terrorism against Muslims specifically – 14.6% (plus) 6% other religions according to 2011 census. This scribe is compelled to mention that ICJ (International Court of Justice) surely, understands meaning of “Secularism” even then, not standing against India openly in this heinous crime. Ban on cow slaughtering was/is aim to pleasing extremist Hindus who consider cow as a sacred animal by ignoring sentiments of other religion whom, beef is basic need for better health! Though, discriminatory, illogical, terroristic, inhuman and nonsense nature of move started by the Indian Prime Minister and several Chief Ministers yet, Muslims are respecting the ban. Even then there are numerous reports from different parts of the country, for confirming violence against Muslims – mob-killing on pretext of cow sale, purchase and slaughtering etc. Muslims were/are attacked merely on suspicion of beef keeping only. All this amounted to provide cover to extremist Hindus who are always in search of harming Muslims since rising of ‘Islam’. On record, Modi, was/is responsible for killing of two thousand innocent Muslims in Gujarat only, during Chief Ministership of the State, in addition to lacs in other parts of India and Kashmir. The ban was challenged by petitioners on the plea that it infringed their right to eat what they choose. Indian SC has stayed the ban on cow slaughtering, not only on the consideration of protection of rights of minorities but also, on the premise that the ban will hurt beef trade and export of leather and its by-products such as – shoes, socks – inflicting losses worth billions on economy? And, also, that this business is in the hands of Hindus community majorly. Even then, West – Uncle Sam, especially – is standing along with terrorist India in case of ban on cow slaughtering?

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote AK

