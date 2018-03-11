Ban on betel nut

is written following the recent ban by the PFA over the production and sale of beetle-nut (Chaaliya) which was imposed on 28 January 2018. This ban was an outcome of the meeting held at PFA’s HQ chaired by the Director of PFA General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. Taking into consideration the harmful effects of the product on the health of the consumer, members of the Authority agreed for a direct ban. The Director stated: “A large number of people, especially youngsters, are suffering from Submucous fibrosis (SMF) and the patient cannot open his mouth. Strict action as per the relevant provisions of the PFA Act 2011 shall be initiated against them after April 30.”

Considering the fact that a vast number of people and traders in particular which are involved in the nut business, this may cause huge chaos in the import business industry of the country. Many traders have decided to move to the court in opposition to the ban imposed by Pakistan Food Authority (PFA). Furthermore, Mr. Hafiz Qaiser (PFA Spokesperson has stated that PFA itself solely was not the only one which came up with the decision to ban the product but it was concluded after exhortation of medical team and various scientists.

SYED SHAYAN AHMED

Karachi