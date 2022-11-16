Baluchistan Assembly passes resolution to make DNA test compulsory for issuance of CNIC

Quetta: The Baluchistan Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution to make the DNA test of an individual compulsory for the issuance of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The resolution, tabled by Bushra Rind of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was passed unanimously, aiming to improve security across the country.

The resolution argued that it is a challenging task to track down criminals because the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) does not have a DNA database, the lack of which makes it essential to impose DNA testing.

Ms Rind proposed that the provincial government of Baluchistan should request the federal government to introduce mandatory DNA tests for the CNIC.