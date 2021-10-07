Balochsitan earthquake death toll reaches 20, over 300 injured

QUETTA – At least 20 people were killed and more than 300 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted various parts of southwestern Pakistan in the wee hours of Thursday.

Reports said that aftershocks are still being felt in different areas of Balochistan province, including Hurnai.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Quetta, Sibi, Hurnai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Ziarat and Zhob at 3:20am when people rushed out of their houses and other building out of fear.

Relief and rescue activities are underway in the affected areas with an emergency declared in all hospitals.

Videos circulating on social media show houses and vehicles swaying as the province was jolted by the quake.

The injured persons have been shifted to hospital, while some were given first aid on stretchers in the street under mobile phones’ torch light.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that most of the deceased are children.

Chairman NDMA also spoke to Interior Minister Balochistan, and assured him of all possible support for Rescue & Relief.

“Rescue & Relief operation is underway after devastating Earthquake in Balochistan. Army’s special Rescue & Relief team being airlifted to Quetta & Hurnai,” NDMA spokesperson said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other politicians have expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the earthquake.