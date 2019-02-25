Balochistan’s wildlife in danger, needs govt’s attention

Islamabad

The wildlife of Balochistan is in danger due to increasing population, deforestation, climatic changes and drought resulting wild animals and birds to migrate from the province. Talking to APP, Balochistan Wildlife Conservator Sharif Baloch said the government is taking extensive measures to save wildlife and educating the masses regarding wildlife and nature conservation.

The migratory birds such as Siberian Crane, migrate from Siberia to Balochistan due to moderate weather in March and go back in October every year. The migratory birds destination in the province is Dalbandin, Zangi Nawar and Zhob. He said the migratory birds face many challenges in Balochistan as most of the people ruthlessly hunt the birds, especially Chukar.

The provincial government is taking measures to control birds and wildlife animals hunting under its policy titled Wild life Act 2014, he said. Sharif said the wildlife department has deployed a total of 3,000 persons to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province. Balochistan used to be known as a hub of wild animals such as Suleman Markhor, Chiltan Markhor, Indian Gazelle, Persian Gazelle, Leopard, Caracal, Pallas’s Cat, Wolf, Balochistan Black Bear, Chiltan Wild Goat, and Sand Cat. All kinds of animals and birds used to be visible in parks like Hazarganji Chiltan National Park, Hangol National Park and Akara National Park. But now only a few species of birds and animals can be found due to climatic issues.—APP

