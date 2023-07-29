The national highway, which connects Balochistan with Sindh and Punjab, was closed once again on Friday due to heavy rains and floods. According to the Bolan district administration, the temporary road at Pinjarra Bridge has been flooded once again. The road was opened for a few hours just a day earlier after being closed for five consecutive days and has been closed again due to flooding. As a result, commuters are facing difficulty in reaching their destination and have demanded the government find a permanent solution to this problem. On the other hand, the local administration stated that due to heavy rains in the area public and transporters should avoid travelling on the bridge.