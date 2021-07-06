Balochistan’s peace bedrock of Pakistan’s progress: COAS Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress.

According to the ISPR, the army chief stated this while interacted with participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ.

Attended by large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives, the workshop is aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national / provincial issues and mounting cohesive response.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that it is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability.

Security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan/ Pakistan.

Highlighting internal and external challenges, COAS said that full spectrum threat demands comprehensive national response. Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of state.

“We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” COAS concluded.