Balochistan’s minister Khetran arrested over Barkhan’s killing

QUETTA – Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has been detained in connection with the tragic murder of three people in the southwestern region.

The stern measure was taken as the matter landed in National Assembly with the condemnations of the killing of a mother and her two sons, who were found dead earlier this week.

Khetran was held from the provincial capital Quetta for killing a woman and her two sons.

Earlier in the day, a case was lodged against unidentified persons under sections 302, 201, and 34 on the police’s complaint.

Minister’s son has also released pictures of the missing children of the grieved Muhammad Khan Marri on social media, claiming he got proof against his father.

Three dead bodies were recovered in the country’s southwestern region including a woman from a well in Barkhan district on Monday. The corpses were found in a well located in Haji Kot village of Balochistan where area residents informed the officials about the gut-wrenching incident, prompting a strong reaction from the police team and causing outrage on social media.

Residents hit the streets in protest against the powerful minister Abdul Rahman Khetran for the alleged killing. It was learnt that Khan Mohammed worked as a bodyguard of the minister, and later stopped working for him over some differences. He managed to escape from the region but his family was detained and held hostage.

Khetran called it an attempt of his political rivals to spoil his political repute. Amid the outrage, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan took to Twitter and slammed provincial authorities, for failing to save innocent lives.

Reports claimed that MPA Sardar Khetran, a close ally of Chief Minisrter Qudus Bezinjo, remained a history sheeter, accused for kidnapping and killing his enemies. The minister was previously booked in cases under severe charges including murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, and land grab, but he remained at large due to his connections. Around a decade back, security forces recovered at least half a dozen people including two women, and minors from his private jail, where he assaulted victims and molested women.