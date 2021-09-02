Balochistan’s first chief minister Attaullah Mengal passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Sardar Attaullah Mengal, the first chief minister of Balochistan, has died at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness.

The veteran Baloch politician, who was the father of Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, had been shifted to a hospital in Karachi last week, said his family.

His funeral prayers will be held in his hometown of Wadh, in district Khuzdar.

Mengal was born in 1929 in Lasbela and he served as the first chief minister of Balochistan from May 1972 to 13 February 1973.

In 1962, Attaullah Mengal was elected to the West Pakistan provincial assembly after he was introduced in politics by Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo.

The outspoken leader had also faced imprisonment in a case known as the “Hyderabad Conspiracy case”.