Balochistan’s development

PRESIDENT Mamnoon Hussain has said that people of Balochistan are patriotic and they should play their due role in progress and prosperity of the country. Addressing Sibi Mela, he said steps are being taken to bring Balochistan at par with other provinces and that CPEC would benefit the province most.

Neutral analysts would agree with the President that incumbent government took revolutionary steps that would go a long way in bringing about a real change in Balochistan. In the past, every government claimed to have introduced major developmental activities and launched different packages but they did not yield desired impact and the ground situation remained as it was. Balochistan is a huge territory with sparse population and therefore, requires huge resources to bring the province at par with other provinces. The gigantic task would have been accomplished if claims made by all the previous governments were translated into reality. Credit goes to present government to make Balochistan centre of CPEC related activities and hopefully, development and operationalisation of Gwadar port and rail and road network being envisaged would help realise the objective. However, for this to happen, we need to do two things — prepare local youth to benefit properly from the emerging opportunities and making hectic and genuine efforts to resolve political issues being agitated by people of the province. Developments like questionable change of elected government in the province are deepening the sense of deprivation among people of the province as they feel they are not being allowed to have a say in their own affairs. There is dire need to initiate a comprehensive programme for skill development of Baloch youth besides engaging estranged elements in dialogue process. Balochistan, because of its geo-strategic importance, has become centre of activities of foreign agencies as several countries of the region and beyond are busy trying to advance their own agendas and therefore, we need to take urgent measures to address Balochistan’s core issues.

