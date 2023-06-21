CHIEF Minister Mir Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo-led Balochistan government on Monday presented the budget for fiscal year 2023-24, envisaging an expansionary spending plan of Rs750.5 billion that carries a record development stimulus of Rs313.3 billion. The massive allocation for development projects is indeed commendable and a step in the right direction to enable the province embark on progress, leading to improved educational facilities, upgraded healthcare services, enhanced connectivity and the creation of employment opportunities.

Though the provincial government is left with little time in office, commencing work on important initiatives at the start of the new fiscal year will set the tone and send a very positive message to the public. Balochistan, with its vast land area and rich natural resources, has long been considered the sleeping giant of Pakistan. However, despite its potential, the province has faced numerous challenges including socio-economic disparities, underdeveloped infrastructure and limited access to basic services. The budget’s focus on development offers a ray of hope highlighting the government’s commitment to address these longstanding issues and uplift the lives of the people of Balochistan. It is an investment not only in Balochistan’s development but also in the future of Pakistan as a whole. The new budget expects to receive the bulk of financial resources through federal transfers of Rs 520.8 billion, up by 30.6 per cent year over year. Hence, the execution of development schemes should not be a problem for the sitting or any incoming government. It is also for the federal government to extend maximum support to Balochistan for fast-track completion of development projects. We can remove the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan only through the provision of basic amenities to them and by creating opportunities for them in different sectors. The CPEC has provided the opportunity to unleash the true potential of the province and make it a hub of trade and economic activities but it must be ensured that the benefits of it must reach the Baloch people. Both the federal and provincial governments must join hands and work together to improve the living standards of the people of Balochistan.