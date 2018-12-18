Balochistan’s 75pc devellers to brave without clean drinking water by 2030

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Balochistan’s geostrategic location, where world’s most important project Gwadar Port is being carried out, could not even help as 75 percent of its dwellers have to wait for clean drinking water by 2030. Balochistan’s Minister for Public Health Engineering Noor Muhammad Dummer said, ‘The government has announced water emergency in the province and is taking immediate steps to end the water shortage by 2030.’

The minister said they would establish three new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added. He said an amount of more than 70.4 million rupees has been allocated for installing tube-wells and water treatment plants in Bhag district.

He said the government has a target to install at least three new water purification plants in every city during the current financial year, adding the steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

Member Balochistan Assembly (MPA), Sana Ullah Baloch talking to said, ‘Only 25 per cent of Balochistan’s dweller have access to clean drinking water,’. The rural area of Balochistan province is facing severe water shortage as large part of its population has no access to portable water, seeking incumbent government’s attention to ensure provision of clean drinking water to them.

Lauding the suo motu notice taken by the apex court over the availability of contaminated water to Bhag Narri and establishment of a commission, he said the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nasir directed the provincial authorities to come up with their reports over the matter. Sana Ullah Baloch said, ‘Over 27 percent people in Balochistan are getting water from open pounds; it meant that over 70 percent population’s intake is toxic water from polluted water reservoirs, making them more prone to the hazadrous health complications.’

