Balochistan win inter provincial karate championship

Lahore

Balochistan won the Inter Provincial Karate Championship on Wednesday at Sahiwal. Teams from all the affiliated Provincial Karate Association Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad and FATA participated in the event held under the aegis of Pakistan Karate Federation.

Showing all round skills and superior technique ,karatakas from Balochistan accumulated 97 points to win the title as KPK secured the second having won 85 points. Punjab had to content with third place 71 points. Ali Bahadur Qazi Commissioner Sahiwal was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of the hampionship. He announced Rs.3000- for Gold Medalist, Rs.2000- for Silver Medalist and Rs.1000- for bronze Medalist of the event.—APP