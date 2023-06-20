The Balochistan government on Monday unveiled a budget with a total outlay of Rs750 billion and a deficit of Rs49 billion.

As per the budget document, Rs437b have been allocated for non-development expenditures whereas Rs229 are proposed for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The provincial finance minister, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai, while announcing the budget, said that a 35% hike has been proposed in the salaries of government employees from grade-1 to grade-16. Similarly, a 30% increase in the salaries of grade-17 to grade-22 employees has been recommended.

The pensions of retired employees have been jacked up by 17.5%, he added. In addition to this, the budget document revealed, the minimum wage of a labourer of the provincial govt has been increased to Rs32,000 from Rs25,000.