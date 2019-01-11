Balochistan to receive gas through LPG: Sarwar

Quetta

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar on Friday said districts of Balochistan, facing shortage in gas supply, would be provided gas facility through LPG plant.

Strenuous efforts being made to increase work on exploration of gas and oil in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here today. On the occasion various provincial ministers were also present.

“Balochistan’s people would be given their due share and employment opportunities in federal departments,” the minister said.

The minister said he has come to visit Balochistan on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensured to remove all the reservations of provincial government and Balochistan’s people.

CM Balochistan has presented all the problems of the province in a meeting today, after which it has been decided to formulate a working committee which will draft recommendations for resolution of all issues, he added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to resolve all matters between provincial and federal governments with a better understanding and in full cooperation”, the minister said.

Share on: WhatsApp