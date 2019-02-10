Balochistan to plant 1.2m trees in 2019, says CM

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani on Sunday said that 1.2 million trees would be planted across the province in 2019. The chief minister, while speaking to journalists in Quetta, announced that a total of 250m trees would be planted in Balochistan over the next five years.

He said that the new Forest Act would also be imposed soon to promote reforestation in the province. The chief minister urged citizens to actively participate in the plantation campaign.

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a spring tree plantation campaign at Balloki, Nankana Sahib, and vowed to protect Pakistan’s forests at all costs.

The premier had noted that forest cover in Pakistan was already very low as compared to the rest of the countries in the region, and said that Pakistan’s forests should be protected at any cost.

“70 per cent of Pakistan’s forests have been cut down in the past few years, which has created an imbalance in our environment,” the prime minister had said.

Share on: WhatsApp