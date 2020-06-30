Balochistan to connect 1,500 heritage sites with road network in next financial year: CM

Islamabad

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said the provincial government would connect around 1,500 heritage sites spread across the province with the road network in the next financial year to promote tourism.

In a statement, Jam Kamal Khan said the government has planned to renovate monuments and heritage sites which would help to attract more tourists in the province.

For promotion of arts in the province, he said the government would organize arts festival and cultural events during the next year. The chief minister said that art parks, art galleries and art academies would be set up in Quetta and other districts with an aim to promote the diverse and rich culture of Balochistan.

The provincial government has announced special financial package for the welfare of artists. The government would enhance their efforts to encourage the artists as they acquaint the people with rich history, culture and heritage in the province. Jam Kamal said there would be a healthy trend of competitions among young artists to exhibit their works and talents.

The artist would be awarded financial package for their economic well-being where a special fund has been set up for the purpose, he added. The chief minister said that Balochistan was a region of old civilization and culture including Mehrgarh civilization.—APP