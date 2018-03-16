Balochistan seeks technology assistance from Punjab

Lahore

A delegation from the government of Balochistan led by Provincial Secretary Science and Technology Aftab Ahmad Baloch visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to seek technological assistance in various sectors here Thursday. The senior officers of PITB briefed the delegation regarding the technological interventions being practiced in the Punjab. Director General e Governance Sajid Latif, Waqar Naeem Qureshi, DG IT Solutions and Saima Raoof Shaikh, Director Training & Development, gave presentations to the delegation regarding education, health, law and order, police, revenue, eKhidmat, eRozgaar, eStamping and other various projects which have started delivering encouraging resulted in real and stipulated time.

The delegation was informed that the PITB was already extending assistance and necessary training to the government of Balochistan for automation of police, law and health sectors on complimentary basis. The delegation identified the new area of interest, including eFiling, education, data center etc.

The other members of the delegation were Director General IT Baluchistan Tariq Qamar, Engr Arsalan Baseer, Director Tech, and Farhan Shakeel Focal Person, took a round of various projects and appreciated the PITB’s unprecedented assistance for the public sector departments of the government of Balochistan.—APP