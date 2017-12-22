Balochistan rifle shooting competition held

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Khurasaan Rifle Shooting Club Zhob organized All Balochistan rifle shooting competitions for the first time in the district’s history in Killi Sheikhan firing range. Hundreds of prominent shooters from different parts of the province including Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Musakhail, Kalat, Musakhail, Gulistan, Pishin, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dukki, Ziarat, Sanjawi, Mastung, Muslim Bagh, Loralai and Mangochar participated in the competitions. Chief guest of the event was Deputy Commissioner Zhob, who visited the firing range and appreciated the efforts of the committee.

President of Khurasaan Club Haji Sharbat Khan Mandokhail said that it was a unique and historical event in Zhob district. ‘Organizing of the completions is aimed at providing opportunity to the people to utilize their potential and convey a message of peace and prosperity,’ adding around five hundred shooters participated in the event. Sheikh Khudai Rahim, Sheikh Asif Mandokhail, Haji Rozay Hariphal, Sheikh Dawood Mandokhail, Nawab Kharoti, Ramazan Jaffar, Raz Muhammad Kharoti, Haji Sakhi Dad Kakar and Sheikh Abdul Samad Mandokhail have left no stone unturned for the arrangements of the competitions, he appreciated.

Shakeel Ahmed Rind from Kalat and Abdul Ali Hazara from Hazara club Quetta also attended the event and told that shooting was a recreational and competitive activity with an aim to convey the message of peace. A shooter from Kad Khucha Mangochar Mir Abdul Rehman secured first position in the competitions and won Rs. 40,000 cash prize, Muhammad Sadiq from Quetta won second prize.