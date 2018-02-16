Balochistan rich in natural resources: Abdul Quddus

ISLAMABAD :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that Balochistan is rich in natural resources and provides vast investment opportunities to investors. Bizenjo said the government has taken concrete steps for establishing peace and security in the province and building safe environment for international investors, Radio Pakistan reported. The Chief Minister said the CPEC provided an important opportunity to Balochistan for development and opens new avenues of investment, trade and business. He also said officials should serve the masses as they were given the task to resolve their problems. CM welcomed investors interested in setting up industries in Gwadar, saying that their units would be fully protected by the government.

Orignally published by APP