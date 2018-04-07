Balochistan Public Private Partnership Bill reviewed

Quetta

Lawmakers, officials concerned reviewed different aspects of Public Private Partnership Bill in a meeting of Balochistan Assembly Standing Committee for Planning and Development chaired by Chairman Haji Islam Baloch on Friday.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance Dr. Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi, Provincial Minister for Environmental Prince Ahmed Ali Baloch, Provincial Minister Law & Parliament Syed Agha Raza Muhammad, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Liaqat Agha, Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Naseebullah Bazai, Secretary Provincial Assembly Shamsuddin, Additional Secretary Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar, Law department representatives and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Naseebullah Bazai briefed the meeting regarding Public Private Partnership Bill and said Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had imposed this bill, saying that in current situation, many hospitals and other projects were being successful run under Public Private Partnership in Punjab.

He said the bill was important for the development of Balochistan keeping in view the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.—APP