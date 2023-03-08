Balochistan police arrive in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in incitement case

QUETTA – Balochistan police have arrived in Punjab’s capital Lahore to nab the ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over hate speech against state institutions.

Khan, 70, is facing arrest in scores of cases and now police from Balochistan arrived in the metropolitan where the defiant leader has been staying after the assassination attempt.

Reports in local media claimed that the police party is expected to arrive at the former PM’s residence at Zaman Park while clashes are also expected as PTI supporters are squatting to block the arrest of Imran Khan.

Last Sunday, Islamabad police rushed to the PTI chief’s residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case however the firebrand politician somehow managed to dodge the arrest.

Earlier, this week, Balochistan cops registered a case against Imran Khan for alleged hate speech against state institutions. In the FIR, the complainant maintained that Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chief but he dodged his arrest and later addressed his workers through a video link in which he incited masses to revolt against institutions.

It maintained that the former premier hurled baseless allegations against the chiefs of sensitive institutions putting national security at stake. It accused him of creating unrest in the country. The words of outspoken politicians damaged the prestige of institutions, it added.

Several PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz and other 150 unidentified suspects were also booked against the complaint of SHO Police Station Secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir for sections related to the alleged assault, armed rioting, and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.