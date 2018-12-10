Balochistan planning to declare education an ‘essential service’

Staff Reporter

The Balochistan government is mulling legislation to declare education an ‘essential service’ with the objective of improving the state of education in the province. The proposed legislation was presented before a Balochistan cabinet meeting presided over by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday.

If approved by the cabinet, the ‘Balochistan Essential Education Service Act, 2018,’ will be presented before the provincial assembly for approval. The proposed legislation suggests that employees of the education department should not be allowed to observe strikes, boycott classes or lockout classrooms in order to have their demands accepted.

The proposed law has also mentioned punishment for those found guilty of violating the directives. Furthermore, under the proposed legislation, teachers in violation will be punished with a year-long conviction or fined Rs0.5 million. The teachers community has strongly condemned the proposed legislation, terming it a violation of fundamental rights.

‘We will not accept this,’ president of his faction of the Government Teachers Association Balochistan Mujeebullah Gharsheen told media. ‘We will agitate against this move’, he warned. The Balochistan government has already declared education an emergency in the province.

