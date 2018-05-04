Balochistan picnic spots attracting high number of tourists

Quetta

The manifold raise in tourist number is pointer of fully improved law and order situation in the Balochistan province, that ensued government’s strict security measures, leading to a tourism boom as compared to years 2013-14.

Deputy Inspector General Police, Zhob Division, Abdullah Khan while talking to APP on Thursday said the local and foreign tourists were visiting the province in thousands after the improvement of security situation and government’s special focus for the revival of tourist industry

He said the tourists coming from other provinces are provided special security as they enter in the limits of Dera Ismael Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan where law enforcements agencies vehicles ensure their safe mobility across the the province.—APP