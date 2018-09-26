Balochistan people call for state owned public transport facilities in big cities

Islamabad

Residents of Balochistan province are still waiting for sate-run public transports facilities similar to Metro Bus Service in Punjab as number of road accidents have increased considerably due to high density of vehicles in big cities of the province. Huge traffic congestion, particularly in Quetta city, needs urgent attention of the authorities as most of the roads cannot sustain the pressure of traffic, leading to congestion and environmental problems. Secretary Transport Authority (PTA) Asmat Ullah Kakar said that the summary of tracking system is in pipeline with regards to high speed driving.

He said warning will be issued on over speed of 90 km/h and on repeating the crime, the license of driver could be cancelled and the vehicle could also be busted. He said that the over speeding was the main cause of traffic accidents. Traffic issue in Balochistan is getting worse with every coming day, especially in big cities. With increasing population, the problem of traffic control has become very acute in almost all the big cities of the province.

“We are sending a summary to federal government to upgrade existing major roads to two-ways,” he said. Traffic jams are another issue in Quetta where people waste hours. “We are in contact with DIG traffic and Mayor Quetta to solve the problem and facilitate the citizens. PTA and traffic police department will improve the conditions of roads,” he said adding the provincial government is doing maximum efforts to avoid traffic jams and other traffic problems in Balochistan.—APP

