Balochistan neglected

Balochistan is known as the energy-basket province of Pakistan consisting 44% of country’s territory and precious mineral resources in the shape of gold, marble, copper and several more which easily assist the country towards development, if utilized properly. But painfully, the province has been ignored and neglected the most currently as it lags behind proper concentration of the government towards the main pillars of its development such as educational and healthcare.

The leaders made several lofty promises for bringing prosperity and advancement to the province but no ‘change’ has been brought over here. Promises of providing of fundamental rights as granted by our Constitution need to be fulfilled. The Government of Pakistan needs to take serious action on this actionable issue to protect the future of Balochistan.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp