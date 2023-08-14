“With its vast untapped potential, Balochistan awaits agricultural revolution to transform its barren lands into lush green fields,” said Dost Muhammad Barrech, Research Associate at the Institute of Strategic Studies.

“For attaining sustainability, self-sufficiency, and agricultural splendour, the government needs to develop its vision while taking into account the potential of the biggest federating unit of Pakistan,” he said.

As per WealthPk research, “encompassing 47 per cent of Pakistan’s landmass, Balochistan boasts approximately 3.83 million hectares of land available for cultivation, with 3.22 million hectares already under cultivation. The province’s varied climate and topography create a favourable environment for growing a wide range of crops, including wheat, rice, cotton, pulses, oilseeds, and fruits such as grapes, cherries, almonds, peaches, pomegranates, apricots, apples, and dates. Additionally, the province’s unique climate enables the production of a diverse array of vegetables throughout the year”.

“Making Balochistan an agricultural hub remains a dream of the local people for decades. However, in recent years, projects like Gwadar Port, Economic Zones, road infrastructure, and overall development of the province have kindled hopes that days are not far off when the province will also be self-reliant to feed its populace,” Mr Barrech added.

Secretary General of Balochistan Zamindar Action Committee Haji Abdul Rahman Bazai said, “For decades, Balochistan’s agricultural potential remained largely untapped, hindered by several challenges. One of the primary obstacles was relatively lower precipitation compared to other provinces, leading to a lack of a well-established mechanized irrigation system and underutilization of water resources. The need for a more efficient irrigation infrastructure was evident to unlock the province’s true agricultural prowess.”

“The Balochistan government is striving to irrigate the barren land and make the province self-sufficient in the production of various food grains. In this connection, 100 new small check dams are being constructed in Quetta and its adjoining areas at a cost of Rs1 billion. Similarly, dams are also being constructed in Gwadar, Kharan, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, and Khuzdar districts to irrigate thousands of acres of land,” he added.