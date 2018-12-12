Balochistan needs more attention

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday

questioned why the Chief Secretary and Inspector General

Police (IGP) deployed in Balochistan are non-locals. Hearing different cases and addressing ceremonies in Quetta, the Chief Justice said injustice with Balochistan will never be allowed. He also spoke about the steps being taken to ensure effective representation of the province in judiciary and expressed the confidence that setting up of the apex court’s registry in the provincial capital would help improve delivery of justice to people of Balochistan.

It is rightly said that visits of the VIPs to different areas have a salutary impact on the overall environment/conditions, service delivery and resolution of some of the problems faced by local people. This also happened during visit of the CJP to Quetta as he took strong exception to closure of Zarghoon Road on the pretext of security. Similarly, his remarks about posting of local CS and IG, if pursued for implementation by all concerned, could help address one of the major concerns of people of Balochistan, who often complain that they are treated differently by rulers in Islamabad. There were times when Governor of Balochistan was also appointed from other provinces but then sanity prevailed and a decision was taken to shun this practice. Though top bureaucrats are reshuffled and posted on an all Pakistan basis but there would be no harm if competent officers hailing from the province are appointed as CS and IGP as they would be in a better position to deliver because of proper insight and understanding of the situation in the province. The CJP has vowed that he will not allow any injustice against Balochistan but this pronouncement might be visible in all areas and frequent visits of the top judges to the Balochistan registry of the Supreme Court can help realize the objective. Luckily, Balochistan has a serious-minded, hard-working and diligent Chief Minister in Jam Kamal, who has a vision to change state of affairs in all spheres of life. He has already taken a number of measures to improve health and education sectors and with the support of national institutions and the Federal Government he can definitely bring about a healthy change in the people’s life.

