Balochistan LG System to see major upheaval

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

The Balochistan province is all set to see a major political upheaval in its archaic local body system as the Local Government (LG) bodies are going to complete their tenures in January next year.

An official of the provincial government told APP Thursday that before going in to the election process some certain vital changes, with the consultation of all stake holders, would be introduced in the system to make the bodies fully autonomous.

He said a strong and empowered local government system would ensure transition of power at grass-roots level. He assured government’s full support for providing the basic framework, which he said, was pre-requisite for the success of local governments.

Dr. Kaleem Ullah, Mayor of Quetta city, to a query said Mayor and Chairman should be elected through direct election to make the exercise transparent, adding these two top slots were the best options to secure the interest of the people of Balochistan.

He said in the suggested new and reformed draft of local body system special seats would be reserved for the farmers.

The Mayor said in the reformative agenda the development funds would be allocated with the ratio of 40 per cent to the local bodies while every district would have its fixed share.

The Mayor feared that if the system was not provided with sufficient administrative and financial powers its failure was ultimate which may not serve peoples’ cause.

