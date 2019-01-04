Balochistan LB to complete tenure by Jan 19

Quetta

Balochistan would complete its tenure of Local Body Government by 19 January. In order to strengthen the local government system, the provincial cabinet has already passed a reform bill of the local government for formalizing effective implementation and transferring the real power at grassroots level. An official of the Balochistan Local Government (LG) and Rural Department told APP on Thursday that the Provincial cabinet has approved the bill of the local government reforms.

He said the bill would be tabled in the coming session of Provincial Assembly for the reforms to see major upheaval in the LG system. He said that the government was working to conduct the election expectedly in May this year. He said the constitution required the provincial government to decentralize the government administration under Article 140-A so as to facilitate expeditious disposal of its business to meet the convenience and requirements of the public. He said a strong and empowered local government system would contribute to work on ground level.

He assured government’s full support for providing the basic framework which was pre-requisite for the success of local governments. He added that according to the draft, Mayor and Chairman would be elected through direct election to make the exercise transparent, adding, these two top slots were the best options to secure the interest of the people of Balochistan. He said in the suggested new and reformed draft of local body system, special seats would be reserved for the farmers. He said a strong and empowered local government would contribute to expand the space of development projects across the province.—APP

