Balochistan lacks cancer hospital

Balochistan, which is the biggest province of Pakistan regarding land, has 6 divisions, 32 districts and its total area is 347190 Sq km. It hurts me to say that many people are suffering from hazardous decease cancer. Cancer is called the most deadly disease in the world including Pakistan, where millions of people are dying. According to World Cancer Report, in a year nearly 10 million people are infected by cancer in 2020, the cancer patients will be 16 million and from them half of people will die.

In Pakistan each year, more than 300,000 people are being affected by cancer and mostly the cases are occurring in Punjab. There are various types of cancer like blood cancer, lungs cancer, breast cancer etc. Furthermore, day by day cancer patients are augmenting in every year many people are dying and unfortunately there isn’t any cancer hospital in Balochistan. If we see other province of Pakistan there are cancer hospitals in Punjab, Sindh, KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. It is an irony of fate that our representative are fail to establish cancer hospital.

People who are rich can easily approach to those provinces for treatment but destitute people cannot afford to go to the major city of Pakistan for treatment. Moreover, due to lack of cancer hospital many people lose their precious lives in fact it was a great loss for our nation, so it my humble request to the concerned authorities and the Govt of Balochistan to establish a cancer hospital in Balochistan as soon as possible because those who lost their life and they were not saved but those who are suffering they should be saved.

MARIA NOOR

Turbat, Kech

Related