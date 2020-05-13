Balochistan is the ‘future of Pakistan’: Bajwa Directs army to facilitate people of far flung areas

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Quetta on Wednesday and reviewed coronavirus relief activities, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

ISPR, in a statement, said: “During the visit, COAS attended a briefing at the Southern Command Headquarters (HQ), visited the garrison quarantine facility for COVID-19, and interacted with troops busy in COVID-19 relief activities.”

At the HQ, the COAS “was briefed in detail on the security situation, operational preparedness of the formation, and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders”.

“COAS was apprised about the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for the socio-economic uplift of the area,” the ISPR said.

“During the visit to garrison quarantine facility, COAS appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines. While interacting with officers and men, COAS lauded their dedication and professionalism,” it said.

COAS Bajwa said that Balochistan was the “future of Pakistan” and that it was the armed forces’ duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

The army chief directed all commanders to reach out to people in far-flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19.

Earlier, on arrival his arrival to the city, “Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf received COAS Bajwa,” the ISPR added.