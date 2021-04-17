Balochistan imposes broader smart lockdown to slow spread of COVID-19

QUETTA – The Balochistan government on Saturday imposed ‘broader’ smart lockdown across the province amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown will remain in place till May 1, 2021, said provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani while sharing the notification on Twitter.

He said that all kinds of public gatherings have been banned due to rising number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Balochistan Govt imposes broader ( Smart lockdown) in Balochistan from tomorrow to 1st may 2021. pic.twitter.com/uzithm9giG — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) April 16, 2021

Under the fresh restrictions, transporters have been allowed to carry only 50% of passengers while there will be ban on inter-provincial transport for Saturday and Sundays.

He said that the businesses will remain closed on weekend days, adding that shops and markets are allowed to open from Sehri till 6pm.

The spokesperson has urged public to strictly follow the SOPs in order to slow the spread of the virus.

At least 112 people died due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,976 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

At least 271,524 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 264,010 in Punjab 104,480 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 68,906 in Islamabad, 20,760 in Balochistan, 15,304 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,174 in Gilgit-Baltistan.