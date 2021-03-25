Balochistan health insurance policy

Balochistan government has approved a universal health insurance policy to ensure the best healthcare to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, in a tweet said that the policy would benefits all the people of province and would bring revolutionary healthcare facility.

The government has been working to digitalize the health department in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to provide best health services to the people of remote areas.—APP