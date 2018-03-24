Balochistan has a bright future ahead

Quetta

Senator Naseebullah Bazai Friday said the future of Pakistan and Balochistan is very bright, we pay rich tribute to the Pakistan Army and security forces who have been playing an important role for durable peace in Balochistan.

While talking to APP at Pakistan Day, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring prosperity for the region.

He said, entire nation was celebrating Pakistan Day with unity as it was the day when resolution for the independence of Pakistan was passed. After passing a short period of seven years.

Pakistan came into being as a result of the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the movement, he added. He said that the present government was following revolutionary polices for steering the country out of crises, adding that positive results have been achieved after the measures taken against terrorism.—APP