Balochistan govt to launch crackdown against wheat hoarders

Balochistan government on Wednesday announced to launch crackdown against elements involved in wheat hoarding and profiteering. “In the ongoing wheat procurement campaign by the Food Depart-ment, the elements that cause obstacles will be dealt with an iron hand,” Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said during a review meeting on the progress of wheat procurement. Secretary Food, Project Director Food Purchasing and Commis-sioner Naseerabad briefed the meeting on the wheat procurement process.

The meeting expressed concern over the tendency of wheat-producing landlords to hoard wheat and sell it at high prices. “Despite the increase in the support price of wheat by the provincial government, the reluctance of the landowners to sell wheat is unac-ceptable,” the meeting also took decision to take stern action against those who violate Section 144 imposed for purchasing wheat in Naseerabad Divi-sion. “The wheat of the landowners who do not sell wheat to the food department at the subsidized price will be confiscated by the government. Secretary Food apprised the meeting that this year, the provin-cial government has started a campaign to buy wheat with a comprehensive plan.

“The Department of Food has set a target of buying one million bags of wheat,” he added. Chief Secre-tary Balochsitan deplored that the wheat stockpiling will benefit the big landlords while the small land-lords will suffer. He directed Commissioner Naseerabad to cooperate with the food department teams. Stressing the need for devising a monitoring mechanism of wheat purchase and delivery system, he called for taking indiscriminate action against hoarders.—APP