Balochistan Govt to financially empower public sector hospitals’ management

Islamabad

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed to amend rules to empower Medical Superintendents (MS’s) of provincial public sector hospitals financially, besides authorizing them to spend their hospital’s income on improving facilities on same hospital. Chairing a meeting, he directed the authorities to simplify the procedure of issuing grants to the public sector hospitals and equip hospitals with modern facilities.

He directed public sector hospitals to use the grant in a better way to enable them to meet present day requirements, saying the government would strictly monitor the performance of hospitals and issue grant on the basis of performance, said a press release issued here. The CM directed the officials to improve the performance of health department to enable it to provide better treatment facilities to the public.

The chief minister appreciated the work of Children Hospital Quetta, saying that the hospital is playing main role in providing quality treatment facilities to the children of city but there was a dire need to improve the performance of the hospital. Jam Kamal said that the services of consultants and specialist doctors could be obtained from private sector to help providing better medical facilities besides making hospitals independent.—APP

