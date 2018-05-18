Balochistan govt to establish 500 community schools

Quetta

The Balochistan government has finalized a plan to establish 500 community schools at far flung districts of the province to eliminate illiteracy and bringing a vital change in society, said Secretary Education Balochistan Noor-ul- Haq Baloch on Thursday. Talking to APP, he said the main aim of community schools is to impart quality education in collaboration with local communities.

He underlined the need of community’s involvement in improving education facilities in the province, formation of Parents Teachers School Meeting Committee (PTSMCs) in all schools to enhance the role of communities. The members of PTSMCs should be elected through elections, he said adding “the community’s involvement is imperative for bringing a change in the society,’ he added.

The Government of Balochistan has invested time and resources in education sector, he said adding that the provincial government has already introduced reforms in various departments since 2013. These reforms were aimed to address the challenges of providing improved infrastructure, devolving key responsibilities, and plugging the shortage of teachers through merit-based recruitments. The government has started a campaign in every district to enhance the enrolment ratio to defeat illiteracy in Balochistan. The government has established the real time monitoring and complaint cells in all district education offices for monitoring teacher’s attendance. The government has deducted a sum of 60 million from the salary of absent teachers as fine,

Baloch said that 8,000 teachers will be appointed on merit bases till the court decision. There is no ghost teacher in Balochistan as the main reason of ghost schools is shortage of teachers. He said the government has already upgraded 93 schools from primary to middle and middle to high levels in Gawader. While many existing schools will also be up graded in district Lasbila to literate maximum number of children (Boys and Girls) of the area, Likewise, two more girls schools would also be established in Lasbila.—APP