Balochistan govt striving to bring the academic standard in education

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Killa Saifullah

The Education department and the district administration have resolved to achieve the target of enrolling over 11 thousand children in government-run schools in the district. Speaking at a press conference regarding the enrollment campaign 2020, Deputy Commissioner Killa Saifullah Attiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani said that, the department will enroll over eleven thousand children in schools. Door-to-door campaign for the enrollment has been initiated and awareness is being created to meet the target. Enrollment committees at village level have also been constituted to make the drive a success.

Deputy Commissioner Shahwani was flanked by the District Education Officer Attaullah Kakar. Additional Deputy Commissioner Qasim Kakar, District Officer Education Baz Muhammad, Coordinator Education Support Programme Habib Tareen, General Manager National Commission for Human Development Hamidullah Meerzai, FO VCD Kaleemullah Kakar.