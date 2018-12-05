Balochistan govt proclaimed environ, education, health emergency: Buledi

Islamabad

Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi Wednesday said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had proclaimed environmental, education and health emergency across the province during first 100 days of the provincial government.

Talking to APP, he said the government was providing financial assistance to the poor people for open heart surgery, thalassemia and cancer diseases, adding it was also encouraging non-governmental organizations to come forward for the benefit of the citizens.

He said the government had also approved a draft for provincial special support programme to bring reforms in social and sports sectors of Balochistan whereas special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students had also been set-up as well. The chief minister had taken significant decisions including issuance of 450 summaries and passed 70 directives for the welfare of people in three months of his government, he added.

He said the Balochistan assembly had also passed the bill of endowment fund for government servants. He informed that the chief minister had constituted a inspection team under his supervision which would visit more than 200 development projects’ sites and also departments for their performance evaluation.

He said the government had issued funds for 600 development projects in 100 days, including passing a resolution in the assembly to establish a university in Gwadar and allocated 500 acres of land for it.

He said the chief minister would also listen the public grievances through social media and a complaint cell and a special committee had also been established for this purpose. The chief minister cleanliness campaign had been started in Quetta and initially it had been conducted in 20 wards of the provincial capital, he added.

The provincial information minister said the government had ensured five per cent quota in jobs for persons with disabilities in the government departments without any discrimination.

On the directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, a operation was launched against the drug mafia involved in selling illegal medicines and substandard quality medical items, he said.

He said the cabinet had also passed the act of Balochistan Public Service Commission and extended the numbers of commission members to 12 including two female members. He said our aim was to make appointment procedure fair and transparent to ensure merit. The Balochistan government decided to resume work on establishing the Bank of Balochistan, he added.

He said the Balochistan chief minister had met with his counterpart Sindh chief minister for the cooperation in setting-up Revenue Board of Balochistan.

He said the chief minister had directed to establish incinerator at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital and to restore three other incinerators at Quetta hospitals. He said the chief minister had also directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to visits the development projects regularly in their respective jurisdictions.

He said in the first cabinet meeting, the task force was established to restore the sewerage and other plants in the province.

The information minister said the chief minister held several meetings with quarters concerned over the issues of energy, Pat Feeder Canal, Kachhi Canal, Ziarat Tourism Project and the project of Makran Division Transmission Line.

Jam Kamal had introduced e-challan Pilot Project to improve traffic system in Quetta, he added. He said the government had initiated campaign against measles disease at provincial level. The chief minister, in a meeting with federal government, had urged the continuation of federal quota and National Finance Commission award.—APP

