Balochistan for one month delay in elections

Assembly passes resolution; Opp boycotts

Our Correspondent

Quetta

The Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking a month-long delay in the holding of upcoming general elections, even as the opposition staged a walk-out in protest against the move.

Submitted by Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, the resolution urged the provincial government to approach the federal government with regards to postponing the election for a month and hold it in the last week of August.

The resolution demanded that the elections should be held in August, instead of July this year, because “a majority of the public would undertake Hajj for which [many] would be travelling to Saudi Arabia in July” and hence, they would be unable to vote in the elections.

According to the resolution, the weather in most areas of Balochistan during the days of the scheduled election is unbearably hot “which makes it nearly impossible for voters to participate in the electoral process”. The absence of electricity at polling stations would also make things very difficult for the polling staff, it states.

The resolution expressed concern that the province receives monsoon downpours during the month of July, due to which many districts face flooding and a lot of residents are forced to move to other areas for shelter. Such a situation would deprive these people of the opportunity to vote, the resolution states.

Keeping these concerns in mind, the provincial government is therefore requested to ask the federal government to instead hold the elections in the last week of August so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote, the resolution adds.

President Mamnoon Hussain last week approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan for general elections to be held on July 25, 2018.

The current government will complete its five-year term today, May 31. The caretaker government, under the leadership of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, will then take over to ensure a smooth transition of power after the elections.

On the other hand, opposition had warned government against taking any undemocratic move while stressing on holding elections as per schedule. The opposition walked out of the assembly and did not participate in the voting.

Meanwhile, a brawl had erupted in the last session of Balochistan Assembly over demands of making new province out of country’s largest province [as per area].

But on the other hand politicians belonging to PML-N, PPP and PTI have rejected the resolution passed by the Balochistan Assembly for delay in elections.

It is worth here to mention that general elections 2018 will be held on July 25 for National Assembly and provincial assemblies.