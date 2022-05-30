Balochistan holds first local govt polls in nine years

Quetta: Balochistan conducted its first local government elections in nine years as polling started on Sunday in 32 of the 34 districts of the province and witnessed independent candidates sweeping the polls as per unofficial results.

According to media reports, till late on Sunday, independent candidates were leading on around 1,487 seats, while Fazl ur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) won 260 seats, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) 213 seats, National Party (NP) 100 seats, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 88, Balochistan National Party (BNP) 79, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 58, BNP Awami 43, Awami National Party (ANP) 24, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 23, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) 18, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) 15 and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) emerged victorious on seven seats so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admired law enforcement agencies for their role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls.

In a tweet, the premier said, “With LG elections in Balochistan, democracy stands strengthened. People’s active participation in polls shows their trust in state institutions to provide security & ensure smooth conduct of polls. I admire law enforcement agencies for their role. Pakistan Zindabad.”