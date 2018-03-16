Balochistan development top priority

Quetta

Mir Ghulam Dastagir Badeni provincial Minister for Local Government and rural development on Thursday said Balochistan’s development and affluence of its people is top priority of this government.

While talking to APP reporter at his office here today, He said that government is fully aware of all problems being faced by people of Balochistan residing in far flung areas of Balochistan, all available resources are public trust and will be utilized for their welfare only.

He said that provincial government is taking potential steps for resolution of public issues and eradication of poverty from the province.

He said that law enforcement agencies are working day and night for restoration of peace and security in the whole province.

He said that on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo provincial ministers and MPA’s are taking concrete measures for provision of basic life facilities to people of Balochistan including education, health care and availability of clean drinking water across whole province.

He said that CM Balochistan has emphasised on early completion of all ongoing development projects.

Deputy Commissioner, Gwadar Dawood Khan Khilji on Thursday said district administration is utilizing all its competencies for provision of equal quality education to all educational institutions in Gwadar.—APP