Balochistan committee

THE sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan is a long standing issue which can only be removed by taking on board the local people. This point should not be overlooked by the Parliamentary Committee on Balochistan to be constituted by the Speaker after the National Assembly passed a motion to this effect the other day.

Indeed the entire political leadership deserves the appreciation for agreeing to the Parliamentary Committee whilst rising above their political differences which shows their seriousness to address the problems of strategically located Balochistan province. In fact it is not the first time that such a Committee will be constituted to look into the problems of the resource-rich province as in the past also we saw Chaudhry Shujaat-led Committee framing its recommendations to address grievances of Baloch people which was followed by Aaghaz-e-Haqooq Balochistan package given by the PPP government but in fact these initiatives were never implemented in letter and spirit and the result is that the people of Balochistan still feel neglected and ignored. Therefore before commencing its working, the new Parliamentary Committee should not only review the recommendations of the previous Committee but also examine as to why those recommendations could not be truly implemented. Maximum representation should be given to Baloch elected representatives in the Parliamentary Committee and before finalizing its recommendations, the Committee should hold threadbare discussion with different segments of the society in Balochistan as they can provide the best solutions to the problems faced by the province. This province is mouthpiece of CPEC as well as blessed with immense natural resources. The Committee’s recommendations must also provide a clear roadmap as to how the strategic location and the province’s resources can be exploited to the full for the economic development of Balochistan and its people. If the government is serious in bringing change in the life of Baloch people, it will also have to show the firm commitment and resolve to give practical shape to the Committee’s recommendations. We have no doubt in saying that Pakistan’s prosperous future is linked with Balochistan’s prosperity.