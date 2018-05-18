Balochistan Commander of LeJ Badeni killed

Martyred Col Sohail laid to rest; 5 Afghan militants killed in Quetta Madadgar Centre attack

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Security personnel on Thursday killed five suspected suicide bombers foiling a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps’ Madadgar Centre in Quetta, the military’s media wing reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, “an explosive and ammunition-laden vehicle” with five would-be suicide bombers, apparently Afghan nationals, tried to enter the FC Madadgar Centre, but security forces retaliated quickly and engaged the attackers.

“The failed terrorism attempt was a response to the killing of key terrorists in Kili Almas last night,” said ISPR.

Meanwhile, four FC personnel were injured in the attack which occurred in Survey 31 area near Chaman Housing Society in Quetta.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that FC Madadgar Centre came under attack and multiple blasts and gunfire were heard in the vicinity.

Emergency and rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the attack. Following the attack, an emergency was imposed in hospitals in Quetta.

The security forces cordoned off the incident site and a search operation was launched in the area. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, a notorious militant wanted for more than 100 murders was killed in an intense gunfight with security forces in Balochistan on Thursday, the military said.

Pakistani forces raided the Killi Almas village on the outskirts of Quetta, based on a tip that suicide bombers were hiding there.

“Security Forces conducted an IBO [intelligence-based operation] in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended HVT [high-value target] about [the] presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts,” Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“During intense exchange of fire Col Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahadat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical,” the ISPR added.

Three militants were killed in the firefight that erupted, including Salman Badeni, the provincial commander of the sectarian militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Badeni, described by authorities as a “high-value target,” was wanted for his involvement in the killing of more than 100 people, including policemen and members of the minority Shiite Hazara community. The other two militants were suicide bombers, the military said.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of martyred Col Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence were offered in his native village in Vehari on Thursday and was later laid to rest in Rawalpindi.

Abid’s father, while speaking to media, remarked that he is proud of his son for sacrificing his life for the country. “Due to the sacrifice of my brother, my country, my district and my family’s head is being held high,” remarked Abid’s brother. “I am extremely proud of my brother.”

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid. Prime Minister stated that Pakistan’s valiant forces will not rest till the last traces of terrorist elements are wiped out from Pakistani soil.

“Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with blood and there is no higher sacrifice than it. We as a nation are united than ever against the coward enemy,” he said.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred officer.

Earlier, at least 12 people, including six security forces personnel, were injured in a suicide blast apparently targeting an FC vehicle in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.