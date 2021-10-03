Balochistan coastal belt reels under effects of Cyclone Shaheen

Strong winds knock down power poles, heavy rain expected

Observer Report Quetta

The coastal belt of Balochistan is reeling under the effects of Cyclone Shaheen as the storm lashes the region with high winds and heavy rains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued its seventh alert for the cyclone on Saturday and said wind speeds of up to 120km/h have been recorded near the cyclone. The storm is roughly 125kms away from Gwadar in the Arabian Sea.

The PMD has warned of urban flooding in Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar and other areas of Balochistan and added these areas will also receive heavy rains with thunderstorms and strong winds till October 3.

The weather advisory also stated that vulnerable structures can also sustain damage and asked provincial rescue authorities to remain vigilant.

Cyclone Shaheen is present in the northwest of the Arabian Sea – 470 km west of Karachi, 250 km from Ormara and 125 km from Gwadar.

Earlier, Cyclone Gulab had formed in the Bay of Bengal and had battered the eastern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Crossing over the Indian mainland, Gulab lost its intensity but formed into Shaheen as the warm surface temperature of the Arabian Sea again boosted it.