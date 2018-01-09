Balochistan CM Zehri resigns

QUETTA :Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri resigned on Tuesday prior to a no-confidence motion being taken upagainst him in the provincial assembly.The resignation tendered to Governor Mohammad Khan Achakzai has been accepted. He had to resign because opposition had planned to move a vote of no confidence against him and apparently he no more enjoyed the confidence of the majority of provincial assembly. In view of his resignation the electronic media is reporting that the opposition had withdrawn the no confidence motion and have announced to bring a consensus candidate after consultations with its allied members.

