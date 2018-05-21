Balochistan CM Adviser on Finance Ruqayya Hashmi resigns

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Finance Dr Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi on Sunday confirmed she had resigned from the post after the use of abusive language against her by a parliamentarian following differences over the budget.

Sources close to Hashmi, said that a senior parliamentarian had used abusive language against her over development schemes in the recently announced budget.

In a telephonic conversation with media, Hashmi said: “Position is not more important than dignity.”

The provincial government has not yet accepted her resignation from the key portfolio. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and a few other ministers have contacted her to withdraw her resignation, but she has turned down their requests.