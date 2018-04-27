Balochistan can’t afford Afghans hospitality now: CM

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday condemned recent terrorist attack and announced compensation for families of martyres of the incident. Talking to media after visiting Quetta Civil Hospital, the Chief Minister said war would continue till the elimination of terrorism from province. He said ‘we did hospitality of Afghan refugees for decades but could not afford it now in the province.’

He also announced compensation of Rs, 3 million for heirs of each martyr of the incident and Rs 0.5 million for injured per person. The Chief Minister said terrorism networks had been busted in the area, as some neighboring were involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan. ‘The cowardly attacks of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve’, he added. He said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed that his country was involved in terror activities in the province. He said ‘measures were taken to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies’.

He said it seemed that terrorists from Afghanistan did enter the province illegally from ways through mountains after getting training there. Fencing of the border would be done at vast area on the side of mountain in order to secure the province from terrorist activities, he added. ‘The evidence is being collected by law enforcement agencies and assistance would be taken from Punjab Government in this regard’, he said. He said work of Safe Project City is underway and the land has been purchased for police headquarters while the work would be initiated in a week.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochsitan visited Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire after the the injured of the incident and meet their families. He directed health departments to fully ensure treatment of the victims.—APP