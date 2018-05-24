Balochistan Assembly passes supplementary grants for 2018-19

Quetta

After the passage of budget for fiscal year 2018-19, the leader of the house, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, presented before the house a statement of the approved expenditures and passed supplementary grants for the year 2018-19, on Tuesday.According to Article 122 of the constitution, the allocated budget of Rs, 230.70 billion for 47 non-developmental expenditures while Rs.88.24 billion rupees for developmental sector was presented in the House.

In the provincial budget of fiscal year 2018-19, total sum of Rs, 318.95 billion has been allocated for cumulative funds.

This was the 104th session of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly during the last five years. PTI leader joins PML-N—APP